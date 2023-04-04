The annual Wild Bill Buckle Bonanza Spring Beef Show brought in 4-Hers from all over the state to the Central Kansas Free Fair Fairgrounds April 1.
Jill Martinson, K-State Extension Chisholm Trail District Youth Development agent, said the spring show is coordinated by a committee of the Dickinson County 4-H Council. Youth and adults serve on the committee that plans the show.
The beef show is the first Saturday in April, and on the second Saturday in May they host a small livestock show for sheep, swine and meat goats.
“These kids are from all over the state,” Martinson said. “We have people who drove five or six hours to get here from out in Western Kansas. We also have local kids who are showing.”
Cattle trailers lined the streets around the fairgrounds while youth and adults moved the animals around and prepped them for showing. Martinson said there were about 125 animals shown.
“The committee works really hard to coordinate things and the concession stand is run by our leadership group — so they have very good concessions.”
In addition to the animals being judged on their quality, the youth were judged on their showmanship.
The objective of the show is to provide an educational experience for youth in the 4-H and FFA livestock programs. It provides youth a safe, supportive environment to practice livestock handling skills and helps them further their knowledge of livestock production.
Buckles were awarded for the grand champion/supreme, reserve champion/reserve supreme, champion showmanship and breed champions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.