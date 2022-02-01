On Monday, Founder and CEO of Sports in Kansas Chet Kuplen came to Abilene to educate Abilene Middle School and Abilene High School students and USD 435 parents about “Think Before You Post — The Power of Social Media.”
“As a school district, we felt like this would be a great opportunity for our students to learn more about the ‘Power of Social Media’ and the positives/negatives associated with it,” AMS Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Derek Berns said. “We also wanted to extend this presentation to our community and provide parents the opportunity to learn more about this important topic and how it can impact their own children. We are hopeful that the message given by Mr. Kuplen today helps better educate our community to be mindful about how we utilize social media in a positive way moving forward.”
Parent Reactions
While the AMS and AHS students attended the seminar during the day, Kuplen decided to hold an extra event for parents and the community. Local parents who visit the talk focused on driving home the “social media talk” with the help of an expert.
“I explained to my kid on the way over here that this isn’t because I feel like she’s doing anything wrong because I feel like a lot of kids do great things with social media,” USD 435 parent Kobi Anderson said. “But, anytime you can have knowledge is power and growing as a person, I think it’s great. I think that social media is a dangerous, dangerous world because there’s a lot as parents that we don’t know about, so it’s nice that there’s somebody else to talk to our kids about things. I think it sinks in a little bit more when it’s coming from somebody else.”
“I was telling my kids before we got here, I said ‘Wouldn’t it be great to hear an expert reconfirm the things that I’ve already shared with them about the dangers of social media,” USD 435 school board member Megan Armstrong said. “My youngest one doesn’t have a cell phone yet, but he will eventually so I’d rather have an expert back me up.”
Sports in Kansas
Following his graduation from the University of Central Missouri, Kuplen started Sports in Kansas in May of 2015 and soon it became the top media platform for sports in Kansas. With the popular media platform, Kuplen also hosts five radio shows and speaks at different events.
“My business started with $200 in a bank account and a cracked Iphone 10 years ago - unemployed,” Kuplen said. “The power of social media is the reason I am in business today. You have to start somewhere and I think some kids are afraid to be told no. I am thankful for being told no, without being told no, I wouldn’t be in business. It took me being turned down from over 200 jobs before I decided to start my own business. I am thankful for failure.”
Since 2019, his “Think Before You Post - The Power of Social Media” presentation has been seen by over 200 high schools and middle schools across the state and outside of Kansas.
“We had a school ask us to come speak about how our company was built off of social media,” Kuplen said. “They had some social media problems at the school and the school wanted us to show how proper use of social media can be beneficial to you in your career/job/life etc. We see a lot of disaster stories operating on a large platform and many people follow us. Once we were in one school, they posted it on social media, we shared/retweeted it and it blew up from there. We’ve now been in over 200 schools in Kansas, the message has also spread into other states. We want people to understand that what you do now (good or bad) follows you for the rest of your life. Social media becomes your resume.”
Advice to Abilene Students
While Kuplen gave his presentations, he wanted to comment about the great impression the local students left with him.
“I always say first impressions are a big deal and sometimes you may only get a chance to make a good one,” Kuplen said. “They definitely made a good impression on me - polite, nobody sleeping, eye contact was incredible. (They) represent their school, community and parents.”
Kuplen wanted to share one final piece of advice to all students about their future.
“Chase your passion - you’ll spend the majority of adulthood at your career/job so make sure it’s somewhere you enjoy being, have goals, be polite and it’s ok to fail,” Kuplen said. “If you fail it means you tried and you will figure out another way if you keep trying. Don’t give up when things get tough and most of all network. You never know where your opportunity may come from.”
