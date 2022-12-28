The Sports Complex Committee, which began as an informal group, has now been tasked by the city to research and brainstorm a sports complex to be built in Abilene. As an ad hoc committee, the committee now has more direction as they work on what aspects for a complex will best suit Abilene.
“The goals have pretty much stayed the same,” said Kellee Timbrook, member of the committee and director of the City of Abilene’s Parks and Recreation Department. “We have had a vision to what Abilene needs and what the goals would be. This will be more than just baseball and softball fields.”
The committee wants to upgrade the baseball and softball fields to more, “adequate,” quality, Timbrook said. New fields would decrease the number of days teams cannot play on them due to weather and maintenance issues. With another baseball field, the high school can host varsity and junior varsity games and play multiple games for 14U and older tournaments and other programs.
Along with adding new baseball and softball fields, Timbrook said the committee is looking into adding a variety of new sports facilities. The committee is aiming to include soccer and flag-football dual fields, a walking trail in the potential complex and facilities such as indoor hitting an pitching areas and courts to the Abilene Community Center.
All the new additions would also build toward the committee’s goal of Abilene hosting more tournaments and programs, Timbrook said. With the only one full-sized baseball field and two softball field (both high school sized), either the varsity or junior varsity teams can play at home at the same time. Abilene currently has four youth multi-use fields.
Now as an official ad hoc committee for the City of Abilene, the committee reports to the Abilene City Commission on their progress and work and receive direction from them on what steps the should be taking and how to move forward, Timbrook said. The committee is planning to eventually interview three companies and receive quotes from each. Timbrook said the committee is aiming to select and present a quote to the Abilene City Commission by January or February.
“Right now, we are looking at renderings for new fields and facilities, getting an idea on pricing and funding options,” Timbrook said. “We need to complete an economic impact study and a geo tech study to get more concrete numbers.”
A major motivation for the committee is the current state of the sports fields and facilities, said Timbrook. The current facilities have not been invested into, and thus their quality collectively has declined to various levels.
“The complex is in need of new irrigation. It takes our summer help all morning just to water fields to hope the lime doesn’t blow away by game time. There are two septic tanks at each location that are sinking and rusted. A new sewer line and system needs to be installed to be able to keep up with evening and weekend crowds. Porta-potties have had to be brought in the last couple of years. Fields are not level or square which causes major drainage issues and playability when it rains, even a little bit. Fences are rusted and broken. The old wooden light poles are unsafe. Each year when we have a storm, we have at least one light pole fall over. Luckily no one has been on the fields when it has happened, but there is glass broken and a new pole and light that needs installed,” Timbrook said.
The current quality of the fields has caused a few negative impacts the local sports programs, Timbrook said. A significant number of players play for teams in other cities in part to the quality of the local fields. Improving the fields also may increase the odds of local players staying in Abilene to play in leagues outside of high school season. Organizations rent out Abilene’s fields less often due to their quality. Their quality also requires more time and work to prepare and fix the fields between games. This is in intensified by the decreased numbers in summer employees in recent years.
The members of the committee are Timbrook, Andrea Taylor, Angie Evans, Tony Geiger, Doug Smart, Randy Gassman, Veronica Murray, Ron Preston, Michelle Stephens and Ron Marsh. The committee formed in August 2022, Timbrook said. The current committee built on a previous committee that first formed in 2020.
Tony Geiger, who is also secretary for the Community Foundation of Dickinson County’s Board of Directors, said he joined the committee because he felt the topic of sports facilities in Abilene needed to be addressed and wanted to, “get the ball rolling,” on sharing ideas.
“My family has been a part of the Abilene community for 39 years and I am proud of the facilities, services and opportunities that are available here,” Geiger said. “However, I believe it is vital to keep moving forward and striving to get better, as resources allow, and at this point in time I feel our baseball/softball/soccer/flag football facilities need some upgrading, as resources allow.”
Andrea Taylor, chief operating officer at Memorial Hospital, said she joined the committee because she wants and believes Abilene is a great location for visitors. She said a sports complex will encourage families to move and settle in Abilene. Financially, she thinks the sports complex will pay for it’s own construction cost overtime.
“I joined this committee because I believe in the development of the community and think that this is a very inclusive vision and will encourage involvement of all ages. It is a worthwhile cause that is long overdue,” Taylor said. “Our community deserves something of this magnitude.
Ron Preston, Reflector-Chronicle sports editor, said watched Abilene’s sports facilities deteriorate during his time as sports editor and wants the facilities to be improved and safer for play. He sought out to join the committee for his love of baseball and softball and the community’s children.
“Abilene’s facilities are outdated and not conducive for safe play. Our children of this community deserve a better, safe place to play America’s game. It was time for Abilene to take notice and provide that and I want to help with solution,” Preston said.
