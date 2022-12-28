The Sports Complex Committee, which began as an informal group, has now been tasked by the city to research and brainstorm a sports complex to be built in Abilene. As an ad hoc committee, the committee now has more direction as they work on what aspects for a complex will best suit Abilene.

“The goals have pretty much stayed the same,” said Kellee Timbrook, member of the committee and director of the City of Abilene’s Parks and Recreation Department. “We have had a vision to what Abilene needs and what the goals would be. This will be more than just baseball and softball fields.” 

 

