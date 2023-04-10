Flynn, Phillips with roadster by Garden Place Nursery garage

Paul Flynn, back, and Wade Phillips, sitting, pose with their A-modified roadster by a garage at the Flynns family business, Garden Place Nursery, in 1957. The remnants of the business sit a quarter-mile east of Abilene along Old Highway 40.

 Courtesy Photo

People can see the four-stall garage if they’re driving east on Old Highway 40. It is the northwest-most building among the decrepit limestone structures that used to be the home of Garden Place Nursery. The property is right next to the highway about a quarter mile east of Abilene. The garage’s roof is rusted with a few panels missing. Inside and in front are an assortment of forgotten items. An abandoned skid steer. Some toy monster trucks. Several beams of wood. Trash and some rusted metal frames. At some point a fire spawned, as burnt items and grass lay strewn in an oval on the right side in front of the garage. 

Sixty-six years ago, Paul Flynn stood perpendicular to the garage, posing for a photo. He stood behind his friend Wade Phillips, who sat in a drag racing roadster. The vehicle was red and had painted in silver lettering several messages. “A/R” read toward the bottom, signifying the vehicle’s A-modified class. 

 

