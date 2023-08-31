Dickinson County Commissioners approved a speed limit change on Old 40 Highway east of Solomon during their Aug. 24 meeting.
Following a recommendation by the Planning and Zoning Board, the county commission approved a conditional use permit for Chuck Henry Sales to relocate their facility to Old 40, at its Aug. 3 meeting.
When the facility moves to its new location new driveways will come off the property onto Old 40, Janelle Dockendorf told commissioners at their Aug. 24 meeting.
“In speaking with our county engineer and our road and bridge supervisor [Martin Tannahill] … we felt it was necessary and safe that we needed to reduce the speed limit there,” she said.
The speed limit outside of Solomon city limits on Old 40 is 55 miles an hour. The recommendation from Tannahill is to drop the speed limit to 35 miles per hour with a sign to alert motorists to the upcoming decrease around Barn Road.
“It's because there's so many large trucks stopping or slowing to make turns as well as leaving the facility,” said Commission Chair Lynn Peterson, shortly before the resolution passed on a 2-0 vote. Commissioner Craig Chamberlain was not present at the meeting.
Peterson questioned Dockendorf about lighting in the area, which can also serve as a warning to motorists that there is a possible area of increased traffic ahead.
“I believe with the placement of this storefront … there should be enough light coming out and they will also have some storage so, there should be some lighting as part of that,” she said.
The change will be effective after the signs are installed, which Dockendorf said they hope to receive soon.
