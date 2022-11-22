Russ Tuttle

Speaker Russ Tuttle addresses people gathered at Abilene High School to hear him talk last week about the prevalence of child sex trafficking in the United States.

Child sex trafficking has become a growing issue in the United States.

But what exactly is sex trafficking? According to www.stoptraffickingus.org, sex trafficking is the recruitment, harboring, transportation, provision, obtaining, patronizing, or soliciting of a person for the purpose of a commercial sex act is induced by force, fraud, and coercion. The most common way sex trafficking is happening is through contact on social media. Predators have a similar pattern that they use to lure young men and women into illegal sex work and convince them to have sex with one another.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.