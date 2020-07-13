Note: This is the first installment regarding Thursday’s town hall meeting between the two candidates seeking the Republican nomination for Dickinson County Sheriff.
Allegations regarding the theft of money from an evidence room, inappropriate behavior of officers and other issues were addressed during a town hall candidate forum Thursday night at Sterl Hall in Abilene.
Incumbent Sheriff Gareth Hoffman and challenger Jerry Davis, former detective and captain with the Dickinson County Sheriff’s department, are both seeking the Republican nomination for Dickinson County sheriff.
Tim Horan, editor of the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle, moderated the forum, assisted by Allison Blake, director of the Abilene Area Chamber of Commerce.
Hoffman is seeking his fourth term as sheriff and also served as undersheriff for a time and held other positions in the department.
Davis was employed with the sheriff’s department for 31 years until April when he was terminated by Undersheriff James Swisher.
Approximately 70 people attended the town hall in Sterl Hall, Abilene’s largest indoor venue. Attendees were asked to wear masks and chairs were spaced in compliance with social distancing due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The candidates were not masked so they could be heard and understood.
The forum consisted of two segments. The first included allegations made by Davis which have been widely circulated on the “Support Jerry Davis for Sheriff” Facebook page, while the second segment included questions from the public.
“We had over 74 questions from the public,” Horan said. “We’re not going to get to them all. A lot of them were repeats.”
The town hall format was unconventional with both candidates given the opportunity to provide multiple rebuttals. The forum lasted nearly 90 minutes and can be viewed on Davis’ Facebook page. Hoffman also has a Facebook page “Re-Elect Gareth Hoffman.”
Decision to run
Davis said he started his law enforcement career in 1989 at the sheriff’s department, moved through the ranks from drug enforcement to patrol to criminal investigations which is where he worked until his termination on April 7.
Davis said the sheriff’s office is more than a career, noting it has been “his life” the past 30 plus years and he was not ready to leave. He loves serving the people of Dickinson County and is ready to get back to work.
“I’ve seen the sheriff’s office crumble down around me over the last several years with internal investigations, criminal investigations involving actual law enforcement officers at the agency and it broke my heart,” he said.
Davis said that he truly wants to be sheriff. He related that Hoffman made it clear to everyone at the sheriff’s department that his intention was to “win election one more time, serve two years and retire and hand the reins off to his undersheriff James Swisher.”
Hoffman said he was running because a number of people came forward and asked him to “stick around.” He loves the community, is blessed to serve in the community and, more importantly, loves the people he works with.
Also, his administration has several unfinished projects he would like to see through, including drug court, community policing, and addressing training needs for the physical and emotional well-being of law enforcement officers.
Hoffman has a story that will serve new young officers on his staff and wants them to feel comfortable enough to have conversations with him. “Not always as employee to boss, but as person to person,” he said.
As for retirement, Hoffman said he has made hundreds of comments about retiring, likening it to comments people make about retiring after winning the lottery, so he does not know when he will retire. It maybe two, four or eight years.
“I will retire when it feel right for me, my family and God,” Hoffman said.
Theft and KBI
investigation
One of Davis’ allegations made public on Facebook involves several cases involving the theft of money from the evidence room and the sheriff’s alleged non-cooperation with the KBI investigation.
Davis said one case occurred in 2017 when $25,000 came up missing from the drug enforcement unit and involved the head detective of the unit. When confronted about the theft, the officer freely admitted to it and told the sheriff he had taken the money.
“What the sheriff did after that is what concerned me most. He placed the individual on paid administrative leave without starting any criminal investigation. The sheriff and that detective were good friends at the time,” Davis said.
Later, a second theft from the other property room was discovered. Davis said Hoffman met with him and told Davis the second theft “didn’t look good with what went on with the first theft” and that Hoffman and Swisher decided to handle it internally, not to report it, and put the individual on paid administrative leave for two reasons: They didn’t want the officer to lose his 25-year law enforcement career and wanted him to be able to seek legal counsel to get disability retirement.
“To me, that’s plain and simple covering up the theft of $25,000,” Davis said.
When the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) was investigating the theft, “the sheriff refused to answer certain questions posed to him by the KBI investigator,” Davis said.
“I understand that every individual accused of a crime has the right to remain silent and refuse to answer questions. However, I believe the sheriff of Dickinson County owes the citizens o Dickinson County an answer as to why he refused to cooperate with that investigation,” he said.
In reply, Hoffman said the first part of the story is correct and that the individual in the first case did confess, but that is not the time for a “knee jerk reaction” because it’s important to determine who is and is not involved.
“Jerry Davis was not in the room. He assumes he knows all the answers. He wasn’t present for any of that, so he can assume it was all covered up. He can assume it was handled inappropriately, but if you don’t know all the facts around the case then it’s merely an assumption,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman said he took the appropriate action, including notifying the Dickinson County Attorney’s office and was lead to believe she was not prepared to move forward because of other issues surrounding the incident.
“Those issues, in my opinion fall under HIPPA (protecting sensitive health information) and I wouldn’t discuss a case like that openly in the public because all it does is hinder the investigation,” Hoffman said. “The KBI came in at my request once I believed the county attorney was ready to move forward. That is the delay.”
Davis replied that during his conversations with the county attorney, he was advised that Hoffman had not provided the full information from the beginning and she asked him numerous times to contact the KBI and Hoffman refused. It was not until the county attorney contacted the attorney general’s office and they told her to “make him” report it which is why it was finally reported.
Davis further noted that Hoffman did not even answer the question of why he did not cooperate with the criminal investigation. Davis feels the citizens need to know if the sheriff ever “fully cooperated with every question asked by the KBI” and Hoffman “never answered the question.”
Hoffman responded that asking the KBI to investigate is cooperation and said Davis did not know it, but Hoffman took and passed a polygraph test which also is cooperation.
Davis replied he did know about the polygraph, but again noted that Hoffman did not answer the question. He wants to know if Hoffman answered the KBI’s questions and whether the polygraph was a KBI-administered polygraph. Part of enforcing the law is cooperating fully in every criminal investigation, Davis said.
Hoffman responded that he had answered it and now they were just “playing tag.”
Pornography
viewing at work
Davis alleges that two separate officers were caught surfing pornography “while on duty getting paid by the taxpayers at the sheriff’s office on county computer systems.” One incident occurred in late 2018, the second in January 2020.
In the first incident, the officer was disciplined by being given two weeks off without pay and his schedule was changed so he came in one hour later in the morning, Davis said. As for the second incident, he does not know whether it was investigated or if any “discipline was meted out to that officer.”
Hoffman replied he was only aware of one incident and the second one is “news to me.” Hoffman said just because Davis was “informed” something happened, doesn’t mean it’s necessarily true.
As for the one incident Hoffman said he knows of, the disciplinary action is not open record and was made after consulting with the county counsel, human resources and the county administrator and the group decided the appropriate disciplinary action.
“In a manner we felt was appropriate should there be any future incidents throughout the entire county. That we had drawn the line in the sand in the appropriate place,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman asked the audience if they had ever worked somewhere and made a mistake. He asked them if they would want that information put out publicly. So even if he could discuss it, he won’t because it’s not legal and it’s also not appropriate.
Hoffman did note that if he could talk about an employee’s personnel file he would explain why he terminated Jerry Davis, but he could not do so legally.
Davis responded that individual (watching pornography on duty) held a position of rank and wants to know if the person still holds a position of rank, has authority and is still employed by the sheriff’s office.
As for the second incident, Davis said he learned about it from a county IT (internet technology) person while Davis was still employed at the sheriff’s office. The IT person initially was not going to report it to the sheriff because he felt the sheriff did not act appropriately to the first incident. Davis said he thought about it and told the IT person to report it to the sheriff. Davis said he later followed up with the IT employee and learned the second incident had been reported to the sheriff.
Getting personal
Also, since Hoffman brought up Davis’ termination, Davis said there were a lot of rumors going around why he was terminated and he keeps the letter of termination with him and shows it to anyone interested so they can form their own opinions.
“I was fired April 7 of this year because I wanted to run for sheriff. That’s why I was terminated. Anybody who wants to see those letters, they’re available,” Davis said.
He will not post them on the internet because he is involved with litigation regarding the termination.
Davis also addressed Hoffman’s comments regarding inappropriate talking in public. Davis said an officer working for the sheriff’s department told people Davis was fired for breaking the law and told people that Jerry’s supporters were taking down Gareth Hoffman signs and putting Davis signs in their place. “Which is absolutely not true,” Davis said.
Another officer, less than a month ago, told people that Davis likes to attend boys wrestling matches, implying that “maybe I was a pedophile or to that effect,” Davis said. “That hurt deeply. I want to know if he’s taking any action against that officer even if it’s initiating an investigation.”
When Hoffman was asked if he had any rebuttal, he replied, “I think I’ve answered.”
The second installment will include information about drug interdiction on I-70 and other topics.
