All morning, clouds covered the sky while winds blew around 20 to 30 mph. With the sunrise peeking through the gray sky behind the Dickinson County Heritage Center, runners from across the United States gathered on SE 5th Street Saturday morning. To kick off the marathon, Ann Strunk sang the “The Star Spangled Banner.” A little after 7 a.m., the full and half marathon runners started on their run. 5 minutes later, the 10k runners began, then the 5k runners. The Eisenhower Marathon had begun.
Abilene saw the return of the annual marathon April 30. With the marathon going a new route this year, the full and half marathoners ran around the Eisenhower Museum, down Buckeye Avenue, around Brown Memorial Park, down to the intersection of 1900 Avenue and Buckeye Avenue, then came the same way back to Abilene. The full marathoners ran the route twice. The finish line for all the runners stood in Old Abilene Town. The full marathon was 26.2 kilometers long.
Finishing first in the full marathon was 36-year-old Dan Ziner of Johns Island, South Carolina. His time was 3:01:31 with a pace of 6:36 minutes per mile.
“I was trying for two hours and 59 minutes. Didn’t quite get there. It was the fastest I’ve ever run, so I’m very happy with it,” Ziner said.
The Eisenhower Marathon is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon. Ziner said the benchmark time for his age zone was three hours and five minutes. To earn a guaranteed spot in the Boston Marathon, Ziner and the other runners needed to beat the benchmark time by five minutes. With his time only three and half minutes below the benchmark, Ziner will have to wait and see if he makes the cut for Boston.
Another dream of Ziner’s is to run a marathon in all 50 states. Kansas makes state 43 for him. As this is his first Eisenhower Marathon and first race in Kansas, the wind speed made an impression on his run.
“It was absolutely killer. It’s not too bad when it’s a cross wind for the most part, but the out and back on mile seven through eight is right into the head wind. It’s all exposed in a field so it’s killer,” Ziner said.
Daryn Bahn of Beatrice, Nebraska, took second place with a 3:04:11 time. Sean Ryan of Salina, Kansas, took third with a 3:04:27 time.
In total, 89 people took on the full 26.2 kilometer marathon. Over 300 people ran that Saturday. The participants came from as far as California, Pennsylvania and Florida. The results of the race can be found through eisenhowermarathon.wordpress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.