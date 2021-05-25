Abilene City Clerk and Human Resource Director Penny Soukup is retiring after serving 19 years in that position.
Her last day with the city is Friday, June 4 — a time that friends acknowledge has been her planned retirement date for more than 15 years.
She looks forward to spending more time with her parents, daughters and grandchildren, reading and traveling.
“I’ve been working since I was 14 years old,” Soukup explained. “When my kids were born there wasn’t time off for family medical leave. I’m looking forward to some time off.”
As city clerk, Soukup maintained and controlled all municipal, fiscal and legal records and served as the official custodian of all municipal documents. As human resource director, she oversaw more than 60 full-time equivalent employees, more than 30 part-time equivalent employees and 40-50 seasonal employees, while managing a $5 million employee pay and benefits plan.
Although juggling all the different facets of the job was difficult at times, Soukup said she loves helping people and that made it all worthwhile.
“I really love the insurance side of things — taking care of the health insurance plan for employees. I love the budgeting part of the payroll and I do love helping the citizens,” Soukup said.
“When people call and want a records’ request or they want to know how much their special assessments are or how it works, I love explaining that stuff to them,” she added.
“I’m going to miss serving the citizens and all my coworkers here,” she said.
Besides helping out local citizens and city staff, Soukup said one of the best parts of the job has come through her involvement with the City Clerk’s Municipal Finance Officers’ Association.
“Being part of that association over the years and that camaraderie with all the city clerks across the state, I have to say that was great for me— being able to have that connection with people across the state who do the same job I do.”
Thanks to that organization, Soukup always had someone to contact when she needed to ask a question or gather more information.
“Two of my best friends are the Topeka city clerk and the Wichita city clerk,” Soukup said, explaining that those larger cities have so much more available to them and being able to glean information from those clerks has been invaluable.
“Help was always at my fingertips. I could reach out and say ‘what do you do? What can do I to make everybody’s job easier here?” she recalled.
One of her proudest accomplishments as Abilene City Clerk was building the city’s records’ management policy, she said.
“I feel it’s in a good place now, but that was one of the biggest tasks I had to work on when I got here,” Soukup said. “After I did that a lot of smaller cities would call me for help and I could give that to them. I’d say ‘Use this in your city, follow these guidelines’.”
Both colleagues and elected officials alike commented how much her knowledge has meant to the city.
“I can’t say enough great things about Penny and her dedication to the City of Abilene over the years. In my six years with the city, Penny has always been the rock that held our administrative team together,” said Marcus Rothchild, interim city manager and finance director.
“Penny will be greatly missed, but we all wish her the very best in retirement. She has definitely earned it,” he added.
“Penny is an incredible leader with a wealth of knowledge. Her service to the City of Abilene and city commission is commendable,” said Mayor Brandon Rein. “I have thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated the opportunity to work with Penny during my time of service with the City of Abilene.”
Before moving to Abilene, Soukup worked for the City of Salina for eight years in the office of the city manager as well as the city clerk’s office and finance department. After moving to Abilene, she worked at Hettenbach and Langdon as an accounting bookkeeper as well as Abilene High School as a para-professional. She began her tenure with the City of Abilene in June 2002.
During her time with the city, Soukup served multiple appointments as interim city manager and worked for numerous city managers and interims.
“I’m really going to miss the friendships I’ve made along the way. I’ve made so many friends — even in Salina there are people I’m still in touch with,” she said. “I’m going to miss the citizens and my coworkers, but I’m really looking forward to some time off.”
The City of Abilene encourages residents to sends cards of thanks to Penny at PO Box 519 Abilene, KS 67410 or share comments of appreciation on the City of Abilene’s Facebook Page @CityofAbileneKansas.
