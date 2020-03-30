New steps are going to be implemented to Abilene schools’ free lunch program because some people are cheating the system.
Abilene USD 435 began delivering free meals for youth ages 1 to 18 on March 23 to six different pickup spots in Abilene Monday through Friday. The meal includes lunch and the following day’s breakfast. On Thursday, 928 lunch/breakfast combination meals were handed out.
During Superintendent Greg Brown’s daily livestream chat Thursday, he said some people are taking advantage of the situation.
“It appears that perhaps we might have a person or two that are trying to take a great deal of advantage that this food is fairly easy to pickup,” Brown said. “We are going to have to put into place some kind of verification that the foods are being delivered to young people.
“It should not be a big deal and we don’t anticipate putting a plan in place that would slow things down any,” he added.
The free meal delivery was instituted after Kansas Governor Laura Kelly closed all schools in Kansas on March 18 to help control the spread of COVID-19.
Brown said it’s become apparent at least one patron has been going to all six pickup points and collecting food.
“That’s unfortunate. Obviously 99 percent of you have been outstanding to work with and the food service is something we’ve found a great deal of joy with in providing,” he said.
Rural deliveries
Abilene food service is working on providing meal delivery to youth that live in the rural areas. Brown urged any patron who needs that service to contact Dori Collins by email at dcollins@abileneschools.org.
Also, some meals are going to daycares and others who are picking up several meals. Brown said those meals can be placed in a box making them easier to carry. That can be arranged by contacting Collins at the above email.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
