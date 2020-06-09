Dickinson County Commissioners said they heard feedback from residents who are against the State of Kansas’ plan to build a hog composting plant near Woodbine.
During Thursday’s regular meeting, commissioners Craig Chamberlin, Ron Roller and Lynn Peterson all said they received calls or in-person visits from residents, with most expressing their displeasure.
Representatives from the Kansas Department of Agriculture and Kansas Department of Health and Environment met with commissioners during the May 21 work session and told them the state had selected a site north of Woodbine at Hamm’s Quarry, 1731 Union Road, to build a hog composting plant that would serve the northeast part of the state if needed.
The representatives stated they did not plan to build a plant now, but if a “second round” of COVID-19 comes around and the need arises they wanted to be prepared.
Commissioners and county officials were unaware of the plan until they were informed by the state agencies on May 21.
“I tried to explain as best I could that it’s a worst case scenario,” Chamberlin said. “At first they told us it was a 70 percent chance it would be necessary, then 50 (percent chance).”
Hog surplus
The state of Kansas has been dealing with a surplus of hogs caused directly by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many packing plants across the Midwest have had to curtail or stop production due to numbers of employees testing positive for the virus.
After plants stopped production, many hog producers were unable to sell their animals or find a place to send them to be slaughtered and processed, resulting in a surplus.
Hog composting is a process which mixes ground-up hog carcass with wood chips and then covers it up with an additional layer of wood chips, resulting in no odor and quick decomposition, according to the state officials.
During the May 28 meeting, commissioners approved the state’s application that would allow the composting facility to be built if it becomes necessary.
The state’s application was not subject to regular zoning rules that require a public hearing and conditional use permits due to the COVID-19 State of Emergency, according to County Counselor Doug Thompson.
Residents’ concerns
Chamberlin said he was asked why the hogs cannot be sold for other purposes.
“I said it was not possible to get them processed,” Chamberlin explained. “Hopefully, we won’t have to activate this emergency plan.”
Roller said he also had received phone calls about the state’s plan.
“In no uncertain words, they are not for it, absolutely against it and pretty upset about it,” Roller said.
“They asked for my comment and it was ‘if it got down to that level there’s going to be bigger situations we have to work on’,” Roller added.
Chairman Lynn Peterson said he received a few comments, but not as many as the other commissioners, probably because the proposed plant is not in his district.
One person was concerned about increased traffic and wanted to make sure the county had taken into account there may be damage to roads or improvements that will need to be made due to increased truck traffic.
“They seemed very reasonable about it, acknowledged it’s a tough situation and wondered why Dickinson County (was chosen) compared to other locations in the state,” Peterson related.
“We’ll certainly share information we get from the department of agriculture or KDHE,” Peterson added. “It’s important to know they do have guidelines and also look out for situations like this. It’s under their watchful eye also.”
