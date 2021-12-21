Many community members were without electricity from Wednesday night until Friday afternoon, courtesy of a severe thunderstorm that hit the area with high winds Dec. 15.
But residents were not the only ones impacted by the outage or by the damaging wind that caused it.
While some local groups sustained storm damage to facilities, the power outage did not cause the Cedar House, the Abilene Area Food and Clothing Bank, or Neighbor-to-Neighbor Abilene to have to throw out perishable food items as some area restaurants did.
Founder of the Cedar House Patti O’Malley said she had initially feared her nonprofit may have lost its perishable food items due to the power outage. However, she brought in an expert to test the food and found it was still edible.
However, a community center O’Malley created in Herington and which had been expected to open in early 2022 sustained damage during the storm.
The wind blew the roof off, which she said will be expensive to replace.
“That’s the hardest thing,” O’Malley said.
Neighbor-to Neighbor Abilene was without power from about 5 p.m. Dec. 15 until about 3 a.m. Dec. 16, according to Sister Loretta Jasper.
During that time, refrigerator and freezer doors remained closed which allowed them to stay cold enough that they may be served to people in need.
“We did lose produce and non-perishable foods from our outdoor food pallet which is located on the south porch of 803 N. Cedar due to the high winds,” Jasper said.
Meanwhile, the Abilene Food and Clothing Bank lost nothing.
According to volunteer Laura Wilson, “we were fine here.”
“I think we lost power for about four hours and that was it,” she said.
