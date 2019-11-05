SOLOMON — An 18-year-old Solomon woman was treated at Salina Regional Health Center’s emergency department for a shoulder injury Monday after a rollover crash just west of the Saline-Dickinson county line Monday.
According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Asia Yost was northbound on Amos Road one mile west of Solomon when she lost control on the gravel road in a Chrysler 300 at 2:53 a.m.
The vehicle went off the roadway and overturned into the west ditch.
Yost left the vehicle and walked to a nearby house to call for help.
