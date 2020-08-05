SOLOMON — Solomon schools have planned a staggered beginning for the first two days of school beginning Aug. 26. Plans call for grades PK-4 and grades 6, 8, 10 and 12 will report to classes on that Wednesday.
Thursday, Aug. 27 will have grades PK-4 and grades 5, 7, 9 and 11 attending school. There is no school for grades 6,8,10 and 12 on that day. Everyone will report to class on Friday, Aug. 28.
Superintendent Justin Coup covered Solomon’s opening school plan recently on Facebook Live and posted documents on the school’s web site.
“Protecting the health of the students, school staff members and anyone in the community who interacts with the school is not just the responsibility of the school administrator or school nurse,” Coup said. “It is everyone’s responsibility.”
Because the pandemic is such a fluid situation, Coup stated that the plans are always subject to change due to what is happening with COVID-19 in the community. All staff and students in grades PK-12 will be required to wear a face mask, he said. The district will provide each student with a mask and gaiter to use.
All students in PK-4 will be required to wear a mask while moving in common areas such as hallways, bathrooms and the building entrance area. In the classroom, shields will be provided to be worn unless this changes due to Dickinson County health procedural recommendations.
All students that can maintain the six-foot social distancing rule outside the building will be allowed to be mask/covering free. Classes such as PE, music, band will be held outside with distancing requirements being maintained, the plan read.
Hygiene Measures
The school is asking all students to wash and sanitize their hands before the start of school and once every hour throughout the day. The district will have sanitizing stations throughout the buildings and in every classroom. Daily screening and temperature checks will be administered upon entering the buildings. Campuses will open at 7:45 a.m.
Students will be provided wipes to clean their learning areas upon entering classrooms. If necessary, students may be divided into groups so that if infection occurs, teaching can continue effectively in the event that one of the divided teams is required to quarantine.
Water bottles will be used and the touchless bottle fillers in hallways will be used.
Classroom
guidelines
The plan calls for assigned seating as much as possible, according to the document. Solomon’s strategic plan is a three-phase plan to insure instruction throughout the year. The main plan will be for classroom instruction or onsite learning environment where students and teachers will be in school with social distancing practices put into place.
Phase two is a hybrid learning environment. In this phase students would be spending part of their time in the classroom and part of their time learning virtually from home. Hybrid learning will only take place when the district is required to move to that phase by state or local officials due to an outbreak level that deems this a necessary learning environment.
The third phase is a remote learning environment where students would be doing all of their learning from home and not entering the school building at all. This option is open for all students to use.
Onsite learning will be the regular five day school week. Buildings will have designated entrances for students and, after entering, students will report to their homeroom until first period begins. Remote learners will use Google Classroom and Zoom for attending live classes virtually.
Outbreak
In case of an outbreak, Coup said the district is prepared with the hybrid learning phase. This phase will only be used if necessary and will have students attending classes two days a week and two days remotely. If a group is not attending class, they will be attending remotely.
Coup said that if the state or county mandates a building closure, all students would go to the remote learning phase. Plans call for four days of attending classes by Zoom with the fifth day designated as project based/competency delivery with students checking in with their homeroom teacher.
In person enrollment is currently happening for Solomon students with new teacher orientation scheduled for Aug. 10. All teachers will report Aug. 11 for inservice professional development days and workdays through the Aug. 25.
KSHSAA activities for football, cross country and volleyball will begin Aug. 17.
