County elections are Nov. 2 but voting for who takes important roles in the county will not be the only matter on the ballot. Solomon School District has proposed a bond to pay for renovations and expansions to several facility areas.
According to the website page and quick overview flyer released by the school district, the bond will be utilized for renovations, expansions, and new installments. The bond totals $8.82 million.
For renovating, the middle school will receive heating, ventilation, air conditioning, locker rooms and windows, and the workshop and track will also receive renovations.
The workshop, north parking lot, and cafeteria will gain expansions.
As for new installments, the elementary school will receive 12 new classrooms and have the current building demolished; the kitchen will be completely done over; green space with two playground sets will replace where the current elementary school is; and a new storm shelter will be built.
The selected changes were decided over a year of planning and discussions, said Justin Coup, superintendent of the school district. In 2019, the district’s board of education gathered around 50 members, if the community and teachers to listen to feedback, which the board listened to before it decided to focus on facilities, explained Coup. They then gathered 30 community members as a focus group to walk about the facilities while schools were closed during for the pandemic in 2020. After eight meetings, the focus group made their recommendations to the board which they approved.
“After many meetings and many visits to different schools, this is what they have settled on. Four years ago, we had a bond as well. It was $10.8 million, and this is $2 million less. I thought our group did a very good job at identifying the needs of the district as well as focusing on the future,” Coup said.
Bonds need to be paid off though, and the taxes of those who live in the district will rise if the bond is passed. There will be rises in agricultural, commercial and residential taxes. The district provided Microsoft Excel sheets anyone can download to calculate how much their taxes would rise and several calculations on their bond election flyer.
“I will tell you the best use of tax dollars that you have is applying it to education,” Coup said. “It prepares our kids for the future, that hopefully then can come back and reinvest to our community, be citizens and taxpayers.”
The percentage of votes needed for the proposed bond to pass is 51% or higher.
If the community votes in favor of the bond, the total process of all construction without delays will take around two years. Coup said the final design and plan will take three to six months, and construction will take around 14 months.
“Some of those things will be completed well in advance of that, we’ll be able to move into that. For instance, our brand new elementary with 12 classrooms, it would be the fall of 2023 for the new elementary school. For some other phases, we hope to move in sooner, such as the new cafeteria and commons area. The track we would be using a lot sooner then that. Our shop we are hoping sooner then that as well. The last one that would be built is the playground and the elementary school.”
The election for the bond will be on the ballots with the county elections Nov. 2. For more information, click on the tab labeled “bond information” at www.usd393.net.
