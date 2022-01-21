At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, USD 393 school board met with Solomon Superintendent Justin Coup to discuss the Covid-19 Operational Guidelines.
On Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment sent out emails to Kansas superintendents about the current Omicron surge and expectations of USDs. The email said “for a 30-day period starting Tuesday 1/18/2022, school districts may temporarily suspend identifying specific susceptible close contacts potentially exposed to Covid-19 in classroom and extracurricular settings. KDHE and KSDE will re-evaluate this recommendation after 30 days.”
After the announcement from the KDHE, USD 393 school board president called for the special meeting to change and evaluate the school guidelines.
Currently if a student or staff have a positive case, they must be isolated for five days, return to school with no symptoms and masking for the next five days and eating lunch in a separate room until the tenth day.
Coup discussed the close contact tracing needed for students with separated or step households to make sure everyone in the family unit gets tested if needs be.
“I say contact tracing the family unit, meaning that we have to do some contact tracing because we have some split families,” Coup said. “They may be living with mom one weekend and dad the other week. So through contact tracing, we may find out that they’ve been around the other one, because they live with mom that week, but not dad.”
A board member asked Coup if contact tracing will imply to outside the family unit, like the classroom, but the Superintendent reaffirms it will only be for family unit cases.
“There’s no contact tracing as far as who’s sitting next to who and we’re trying to move everybody out anyways,” Coup said. “There’s no contact tracing at lunch because we have readjusted where everybody is spread out as we could possibly be.”
After discussing the changes, the board unanimously agreed to the changes for the school’s Operation Guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.