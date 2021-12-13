(TOPEKA) – Arden Peterson of Solomon was honored December 1 during the KLA Convention in Wichita for supporting the Kansas Livestock Association (KLA) for 50 years.
Arden Peterson of Solomon has been involved in agriculture for 65 years. Fifty years ago, he graduated from K-State, married Carol and joined KLA. His family operation is Peterson Cattle Company, a grow yard that retains ownership of cattle in custom yards. He also is a bonded order buyer. Carol is his business manager. Son-in-law Craig Smith is the farm and maintenance manager, and daughter Shari Smith serves as their technology advisor. Arden has served on the Dickinson County KLA committee and promoted KLA at Chisholm Trail Days in Abilene. He joined KLA for its lobbying power, to receive industry information and to help in beef promotion.
KLA currently has 123 members who have belonged to the organization for 50 years or more.
“The endless support given by these members to the industry and the association makes KLA an effective voice in protecting the business interests of Kansas producers,” said KLA President Phil Perry.
The KLA is a trade organization protecting the business interests of independent ranchers, feeders and dairy farmers. Members of the association are involved in all segments of the livestock industry, including cow-calf production, backgrounding, cattle feeding, swine, dairy and sheep. The association’s work is funded by voluntary dues dollars paid by its 5,700 members.
