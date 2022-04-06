Kansas recently had some representation on popular ABC reality show Shark Tank.
Pinole Blue, a Wichita-based company, was featured on the show where aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of investors in the hopes of gaining funding for their proposals.
Pinole Blue sells drink mixes, protein powder, tortillas and baked goods made with Mexican blue corn and, though it is is a Wichita company, it has its roots in a much smaller community in Dickinson County.
Founder of Pinole Blue Eddie Sandoval is from Wichita these days, but he grew up in Solomon where his parents still live.
His family inspired his business.
“Both my parents are from northern Mexico,” he said. “They’ve lived in Solomon for (more than) 35 years now. Growing up, on a hot summer day my dad would always tell me about this corn flour called pinole which is roasted corn flour and when you drink it with water surprisingly it helps you with your thirst and it gives you energy. My dad works in road construction and says that there’s nothing better on a hot summer day than a cup of pinole.”
Sandoval was in college at Wichita State University in the fall of 2016 when he started his business.
He was trying to decide what he wanted to do with his life and kept coming back to his dad’s stories about pinole.
“My sister lived in Boulder, Colorado at the time and I noticed all the crazy runners and hikers and stuff were trying to get into healthier alternatives,” Sandoval said. “And so it clicked in my head.”
There was a definite market for pinole and no one supplying it anywhere that he could see.
During this time, Sandoval found an organic blue corn supplier in Mexico and decided he wanted to go into business for himself. He traveled to Mexico, bought about half a ton of blue corn and hauled it back to Solomon where he made his initial products in his parents’ garage. Sandoval sold his products out of his dorm at WSU, often to fellow hispanic students, but his market would expand.
“We sold 300 pounds within three months,” he said.
Sandoval entered his product in the Shockers Invention Competition, which he won.
It became his full-time job.
Starting from the ground up, there were plenty of challenges.
“I would say at the beginning one of the hardest things was learning about the food industry,” Sandoval said. “How to get a nutrition label, getting a commercial food kitchen license and all that — that took a little time to figure out.”
He had to find a kitchen space that suited his business’ needs was hard at first.
Sandoval has enjoyed being able to turn his idea into a functioning business. He said his parents had always been interested in owning a business of their own, though they’ve never had one. He’s pleased to have been able to make that work and to make them proud of him.
“I think it’s been one of my biggest accomplishments for not only myself but also my parents that migrated to this country not knowing the language, not knowing anything,” Sandoval said. “To see their son go (to college) on a scholarship, graduate and now own a business — I think that’s been one of the biggest points, is to show my parents and to show everyone else that it is possible, no matter if you’re from a small town like Solomon.”
From day to day, Sandoval now helps with production, handles operations and handles the company’s social media, among other things.
The business is currently short staffed, he said, but they’re making it work.
Sandoval and his team filmed Shark Tank last year after going to an open call in Kansas City in February of 2020, right before COVID-19 hit Kansas.
They made it to the second round but then didn’t hear from anyone with the network until 2021 when they received a call from the producers out of the blue.
“It was crazy,” Sandoval said. “I almost thought was a scam. I didn’t believe it.”
Until a week before his episode aired, Sandoval was unsure if it would ever make it onto television. Just because an episode is filmed doesn’t mean it will ever air, he said.
But it did and it was the start of an adventure that has led to exposure for Pinole Blue.
Even though he did not win his episode of Shark Tank, taking part in the show has increased interest in his business. He said he learned a lot from his time on the show.
“One of the hardest things I’ve probably ever had to do was preparing for it and going through it,” Sandoval said. “Even though we didn’t get a deal, the exposure’s been really great. We’ve been very busy.”
Right after the episode aired, there were more than 30,000 people on the website at once.
In the future, Sandoval hopes to expand his business, selling his product at more grocery stores, expand his facility, add more employees and continue to market Pinole Blue. The company donates money back to the indigenous community from which the corn in his product originates and Sandoval would like to expand on that.
“They’re known for running 50 to 100 miles up in the mountains with sandals made of tires while drinking pinole,” Sandoval said. “My family is from the same region — it’s called the Copper Canyon in Mexico. It’s bigger and steeper than the Grand Canyon and my dad even knows how to speak their language. So my goal is to be able to see if I can maybe sponsor Tarahumara runners to bring them to the U.S. to compete in ultramarathons, too.”
Sandoval’s episode of Shark Tank — episode 14 of season 13 — aired Feb. 25 and is available for streaming on Hulu.
More information can be found about Sandoval’s business at https://pinoleblue.com/ online.
