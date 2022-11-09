Solomon preschool

Solomon community members look around the Solomon Community Preschool’s new building during the open house last night.

 Ed Boice

Earlier this year, Denise Miller, lead teacher, feared the Solomon Community Preschool wouldn’t have a building. Now, the school is open at a new location along Main Street with the necessary renovations. The preschool held an open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. yesterday to show off their new location.

“I’m just proud. The whole town has come together to help us out,” Miller said.

 

