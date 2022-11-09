Earlier this year, Denise Miller, lead teacher, feared the Solomon Community Preschool wouldn’t have a building. Now, the school is open at a new location along Main Street with the necessary renovations. The preschool held an open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. yesterday to show off their new location.
“I’m just proud. The whole town has come together to help us out,” Miller said.
The preschool used to operate from the basement of First Presbyterian Church. The church decided in February to close down, leaving the preschool the task of finding a new location.
Through work from community members, the building the preschool decided to pursue is on Main Street, formerly owned by Sunbelt Solomon. The electric supply store used the building as a health clinic. The non-profit preschool was able to purchase the building through donations from the community and Sunbelt Solomon reducing the price.
“The whole town come out to support us. The administrator from (Solomon State Bank), he was the first one to reach out to Sunbelt Solomon to see if they would sell (the building) to us. The city zoning rezoned it for us for commercial use, so we could even have this place because it was heavy industry. Then the city council had to approve that, so they did that for us,” Miller said.
The preschool even received funds to remodel the building, Miller said. The Community Foundation of Dickinson County gave a $10,000 grant to remodel the building’s bathroom.
“It’s been one blessing after another,” she said.
The cost of the building plus all the remodeling cost over $30,000, Miller said.
Part of the reason the preschool was financially able to purchase to building is due to the vision of the preschool’s founder, Linda Carlson. She and the future iterations of the preschool’s board created a fund to eventually purchase a building. For Miller and the board, their building is, “a dream come true.”
If the preschool had not found a building to purchase, Miller said the school would have ended.
The preschool enrolled 14 children for the current school year with another expected to join the class at semester, Miller said.
Miller said she thanks First Presbyterian Church for allowing the preschool to use their basement for the last 32 years.
Miller has been lead teacher for 16 years.
