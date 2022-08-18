“It’s a great time to be a Gorilla,” said Denise Miller, Unified School District 393 board member when Solomon schools held their groundbreaking ceremony to usher in the new school year. The ceremony included a back-to-school night for elementary students. They also debuted a new part of the elementary school that is being added to the building. Parents, teachers, students, and board members were all present for the “welcome back” to school after a long summer.
The project for the elementary school also featured a perk for the high school students in automotive classes. The ag building extension of the school is getting fixed. With new equipment and an improved building, students will be able to further their automotive education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.