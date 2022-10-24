Solomon special school board meeting notes: Members Present: Andrea McCook, President, Leannitta Heller, Denise Miller, Rob VanDeCreek, Wade Walker, Administration & Staff Present: Justin Coup, Superintendent, Dean Ann Zsamba, Clerk of the Board,
Andrea McCook, President called the meeting to order at 7AM in the high school commons. Rob VanDeCreek moved to accept the wavier of notice. Denise Miller seconded the motion. Motion carried. 5 – 0. Rob VanDeCreek moved to approve the printed agenda. Denise Miller seconded the motion. Motion carried. 5 – 0.
At 7:18 AM Denise Miller moved to go into executive session to discuss an individual employee’s performance pursuant to non-elected personnel exception under KANSAS OPEN MEETINGS ACT (KOMA) for a duration of 15 minutes. The executive session to include the Board of Education and superintendent. The open meeting will resume at 7:33AM. Rob VanDeCreek seconded the motion. Motion carried. 5– 0.
The board returned to general session at 7:33 AM.
Wade Walker moved to hire Meaghan Kilgore as Head MS Girls Basketball Coach and Amy Yenzer as Assistant MS Girls Basketball Coach. Leannitta Heller seconded the motion. Motion carried. 5– 0.
Rob VanDeCreek moved to terminate Cynthia Powell as District School Nurse with cause. Leannitta Heller seconded the motion. Motion carried. 5 – 0.
With no future business to conduct, Wade Walker moved to adjourn the meeting at 7:35AM. Denise Miller seconded the motion. Motion carried. 5– 0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.