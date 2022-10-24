Solomon special school board meeting notes: Members Present: Andrea McCook, President, Leannitta Heller, Denise Miller, Rob VanDeCreek, Wade Walker, Administration & Staff Present: Justin Coup, Superintendent, Dean Ann Zsamba, Clerk of the Board,

Andrea McCook, President called the meeting to order at 7AM in the high school commons. Rob VanDeCreek moved to accept the wavier of notice. Denise Miller seconded the motion. Motion carried. 5 – 0. Rob VanDeCreek moved to approve the printed agenda. Denise Miller seconded the motion. Motion carried. 5 – 0.

 

