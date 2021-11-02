Hugs, tears, and short words of encouragement traveled around Solomon City Park Saturday afternoon as members of the Solomon community gathered for a benefit dinner and Silent Auction for Hayden Ballou. Ballou, 12 years old, is fighting Leukemia and is receiving treatments at the Children’s Mercy hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. About 50 people came to show Ballou support, altogether raising $6,366 for his treatments.
“We’re just grateful,” said Karlene Lawson, Hayden’s grandmother. “Great community.”
This is not Ballou’s first time fighting for his life. In 2016, Ballou was diagnosed with Leukemia. He won that fight and returned home. September of this year, however, he and his parents received word that the cancer had returned after it turned up in a blood test.
“He’s the toughest kid I know,” said Cody Hardin, a volunteer at the event.
Multiple members of the community organized the dinner and auction, and several organizations — such as New Community Church and Pepsi — donated as well. The dinner of pork sandwiches and baked beans was a collaborative effort with Jason Branson bringing out his smoker for the pulled pork.
In between dinner and the silent auction, a few of Ballou’s friends lined up to have their heads shaved in support of Ballou, who lost his hair due to cancer.
“We didn’t want him to be the only kid that had his hair shaved off,” said Ballou’s friend Jaystn Rego.
For the silent auction, several members of the community brought a variety of items such as quilts and crafts. Some brought baked goods to be sold.
“We sold out of food by 5:45 so we felt that it went very well,” said Manissa Hull, one of the organizers of the event. “We were blown away.”
There is a private Facebook page where Hayden Ballou’s mother, Ashley, gives updates. To donate money towards his treatments, there is a GoFundMe page that can be found on Ashley Ballou’s Facebook page.
