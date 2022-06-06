The Symphony at Sunset returned to Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene for the first time in two years, taking place on the lawn Saturday afternoon.
The Salina Symphony and the 1st Infantry Division Band performed on the library lawn throughout the day, with the Salina Symphony performing a tribute to Eisenhower’s life and leadership starting at sunset on the 78th anniversary of D-Day.
Harry Green of VFW Post 3279 said he was pleased to have the concert return after COVID-19 restrictions had prevented it from taking place for two years.
When he heard the concert would return this year, he contacted the library immediately to see if the VFW could take part in the event as it had in the past. The VFW presented the national colors and flags from each branch of the military during the concert.
“I was tickled pink,” Green said.
“We’re all over it,” VFW member Bill Marshall said.
Also involved in the concert were American Legion Post 39 American Legion Post 1969 of Abilene which just received its charter as Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial Post the weekend of the symphony.
“All three organizations are working together to do this,” Green said.
It means a lot to Green as a veteran to see Eisenhower honored in this way.
“I’ve been coming to this concert for I’ve lost track of how many years,” he said. “It was coming to this at this exact location where I got roped into the VFW to begin with.”
Eisenhower himself was a member of Post 3279, Green said. VFW officials found his membership card about eight years ago, he said.
“(There’s) a lot of history,” he said.
Attendees came to the symphony from all around the state and outside of it.
Ray Jackson of Enterprise attended the event because he was “looking for something to do.”
“I’m a single person so I thought I’d drive over to Abilene and see if I could get close enough to hear the music,” he said. “I like band music. It’s hard to beat band music.”
Jackson was in the military himself for about two years and thought he did not go to war himself, he appreciates seeing those who did get honored.
“You’re more aware of these types of things,” he said.
Michelle Dolan of Salina attended hoping to meet fellow Kansas Wesleyan University alumni. She arrived at the symphony not long after the gates opened at 4 p.m. and parked a sign near her seat inviting fellow alumni to join her.
Dolan looked forward to the concert itself and to seeing the soloist, Janie Brokenicky who Dolan watched grow up, perform.
“I know quite a few of the symphony members,” Dolan said.
She was also honored to attend an event honoring D-Day and Eisenhower’s legacy, describing it as an “emotional” experience.
“It’s just a great experience,” Dolan said. “I think that many people should take more advantage of this in the surrounding area and in Salina.”
