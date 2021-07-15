Thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall are likely today, according to information provided by the National Weather Service in Topeka.
The storms were expected to move slowly over the same areas producing several inches of rainfall in a short period of time. According to the Community Collaboative Rain, Hail & Snow Network, 3.10 inches fell 0.7 miles west of Abilene.
The heavy rains caused some streets in Abilene to be flooded temporarily in the early hours of Thursday morning.
At 6:08 a.m., the NWS placed northern Dickinson County into a flood warning until 9:15 a.m. and reported that up to 5 1/2 inches of rain had fallen in some areas.
Northern Dickinson County was placed in an urban and small stream flood advisory early this morning.
The area also is in a flash flood watch through this evening.
Creeks and streams could rise very fast and areas that are prone to flooding like city intersections and low water crossings could become flooded very quickly.
Also, thunderstorms may be strong enough to produce some hail and wind near severe levels in some areas.
