The software the Reflector-Chronicle uses to design newspaper pages crashed multiple times Wednesday morning causing pages to be lost.
Staff at the Reflector’s parent company rebuilt them causing some items to be missing or look different. The chaos of the situation also led to two pages from May 12, 2020 being pulled accidentally.
The missing pages are now on pages 9 and 10 today. Some pages in today’s newspaper also will have a different look. The RC staff apologizes for the lateness of yesterday’s paper.
