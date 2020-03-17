The Hope Historical Museum’s Old Dinner, scheduled for Sunday, March 29, has been cancelled.
The 50th wedding anniversary open house for Verl and Kathy Coup, scheduled for Saturday, April 4, has been postpone.
The Junior League of Abilene has indefinitely postponed its annual chicken salad luncheon that was scheduled for Tuesday, April 21.
Girl Scout signup signed for March 25 has been cancelled.
