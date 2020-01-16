Sleet, freezing rain and snow are highly likely for the Abilene area, according to the National Weather Service.
“We do have another wintery mixture of weather coming in the area looks like starting in the Abilene area Thursday evening,” said Kyle Poage, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
“It looks like it will start off with snow, and then as you go through the night into Friday you are going to have a changeover of probably a mixture of sleet and freezing rain. By late morning Friday, it will turn over to rain,” he said.
An upper level disturbance moving across the plains from the Rocky Mountains is bringing the moisture.
The predicted chance of precipitation was 100 percent Thursday night.
“In terms of something precipitating, we are highly confident in that,” he added. “The challenge that we still have at this point is the timing of when it is going to be snow, when it will be freezing rain. We still have some uncertainty with that.”
The temperature is forecasted to drop to 28 degrees Thursday night and reach a high of 43 on Friday.
The forecast for Saturday is a high of 40 degrees and sunny.
