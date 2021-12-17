Across Kansas, residents are recovering from Wednesday night’s storm that led to damages and incidents throughout the night. In Abilene, locals post online about fallen trees and other damages, while some areas still wait for Evergy to fix their electricity. Throughout the day Thursday, local leaders, officials and businesses owners spoke on their experiences since last night.
Government
During the weekly county meeting, County Administrator Brad Homman spoke about Wednesday night’s storm, which included that Dickinson County Emergency Services received 450 calls between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. At that time, the call center was handling calls from Salina County due to a large tree taking out all data lines.
“It’s a challenge to them and they thrived, but afterwards they kind of (slouch),” Homman said. “They’re completely physically and emotionally drained. Hats off to the girls who were working last night.”
On Wednesday, Chapman fired up their tornado sirens after tornado warnings for the county and the county handled calls about several fires throughout the night.
In Abilene, City Manager Ron Marsh acquired reports from police, fire and public works of Wednesday’s and Thursday’s workload.
The Abilene Fire Department received 13 storm calls with six medical-related, six fire-related and one rescue call. The Abilene Police Department handled 12 storm-related calls, which required the station to call in five officers to assist the five already on duty. The police were called to barricade two street closures at 14th & Campbell and Brady Street from 5th to Cottage.
Public Works has four people working on signs and tree clearing, two people working at the water treatment plant and two people handling emergency general response and utility locations.
The water treatment plant ran off of emergency power for three hours with limited wells available at the time. No water was produced for three hours, but the city experienced low water demand on Wednesday. The Wastewater Treatment Plant ran without power for 16 hours.
Marsh included notes from the city for residents:
Property owners will be responsible for clearing debris.
Public Works will be concentrating on fixing downed signs and manning the former landfill site for the next few days.
Currently, city staff has only heard reports of property damage and no injuries due as a direct result of the storm.
Highways
Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner worked throughout the storm on Wednesday and kept residents updated over social media.
According to Gardner, Wednesday’s crash report number came to 51 non-injury crashes, 20 injury crashes and two fatality crashes in all of Kansas. The two fatality crashes did lead to three people losing their lives.
“It will be one of the most memorable days I’ve ever had in a highway patrol uniform,” Gardner said. “The winds are so significant, I found myself at crash scenes concerned for my safety and thinking as if I was at the scene if another vehicle was going to blow into us or turn into us stopped on the shoulder. In addition, the winds were so strong that I was a little concerned, is this really just wind? Or is there a tornado that’s ripping up around us? I’ve got to like to start taking certain sorts of action to keep myself safe.”
Gardner said that the highway patrol troopers working on Wednesday night did arrive home safely after their shifts.While Gardner was assisting drivers on the highway, local gas stations and truck stops handled the semi-drivers who decided to rest while waiting for the storm to pass.
24/7 Travel Store Manager Natalie Dick said her workers saw most of the pump and park spaces fill up with drivers waiting on the storm. The gas station did experience power outages that led to them closing their doors for the first time.
“We closed, never closed before, so that was a first and when it came back on when I came in at 2:30 this morning,” Dick said.
Love’s Travel Stop Manager Chris Kelly saw the same thing happen to their parking lots around 5 p.m. on Wednesday with semi-drivers stopping for the night.
“We actually were filled up at five o’clock, because it was windy all day and drivers knew they were going to need a place to stay,” Kelly said.
Schools
On Wednesday night, USD 435 parents got an auto call telling them about a two-hour delayed start to Thursday’s school schedule. AHS Singers Market and Christmas Choir Concert were rescheduled for Thursday night with the market at 5 p.m. and the concert at 7 p.m.
Abilene Middle School Principal Jenna Delay spent her morning helping with preparations for the delayed schedule and surveying the school for damages.
“We did have some damage outside,” Delay said. “Our two handicap parking space signs broke and they’re laying down flat so we’ll have to fix those. We had a big tree limb that fell in the bus lane, but it’s gotten shifted over to the side of the street but other than that nothing major.”
Even with some areas without power, most of the middle school students were present with the delayed start on Thursday morning.
“We extend our positive thoughts and wishes to all the families who suffered damage and we want to be there to support the kiddos as much as possible, but I think having them here at school and in a safe and sturdy place today is probably a really good thing for all of them,” Delay said.
Business
Businesses across Abilene were affected by the storm with damages and loss of power.
According to RHV Do It Best Hardware Sales Associate Misty Coufal, the building sustained damages with one window broken, but still opened up on Thursday to help customers.
At Zey’s Market, the store experienced a power outage, which forced them to close early on Wednesday, according to Manager Vicki Zey.
Zey noted that the store did not experience any extreme food loss and only one cash register went down during the storm.
“We had a cash register down and the repairman here right now, but other than that everything’s going fine,” Zey said.
The Eisenhower Museum did lose several trees, but none of the buildings experienced damages due to the storm.
“The Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum employees are safe, which is the most important thing,” Director of the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum Dawn Hammatt said.
“All of our buildings are fine, but we lost several trees and branches around the campus. Many local businesses and families did not fare quite as well. We are grateful to be part of the #AbileneStrong community.”
After the storm on Wednesday, Abilene Nutrition Owner Jessica Amman decided to give back to electricity workers and first responders by giving half off on orders.
However, due to community donations, Ammann said at 10 a.m. on Thursday that she had 50 free shakes available to first responders and electricity workers.
“So many people have been out of power for hours and hours and some that are going on almost a full day now,” Ammann said. “Our goal is just to help thank everybody who is out there busting their butts every night every day to keep power for the families that need it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.