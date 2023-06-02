The kick off to the 2023 Abilene farmers market season is Saturday at the Lumber House parking lot, 1903 N. Buckeye. New this year, people enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can use their benefits at the farmers market and with the Double Up Food Bucks they can get twice as much fresh produce.

“We’ve been working for a couple of years to help the farmers market get SNAP or EBT as well as the double up food bucks,” said Atalie Tompkins SNAP-Ed Nutrition Educator at the K-State Extension, Chisholm Trail district. “The farmers market formed a 501 (c)(3) … and got a grant for the equipment.”

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.