The kick off to the 2023 Abilene farmers market season is Saturday at the Lumber House parking lot, 1903 N. Buckeye. New this year, people enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can use their benefits at the farmers market and with the Double Up Food Bucks they can get twice as much fresh produce.
“We’ve been working for a couple of years to help the farmers market get SNAP or EBT as well as the double up food bucks,” said Atalie Tompkins SNAP-Ed Nutrition Educator at the K-State Extension, Chisholm Trail district. “The farmers market formed a 501 (c)(3) … and got a grant for the equipment.”
The grant came from the Quality of Life Coalition’s Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas Pathways program. Vicki Gieber, QOL executive director will be at the farmers market at 8:30 a.m. Saturday for a ceremonial check presentation to the organizers.
“We gave them funds to help the build a strong foundation,” Gieber said. “We recognized the need for increased availability of fresh foomds for individuals of all means and identified the Abilene farmers market as an ideal partner.”
The way the Double Up Food Bucks program works is that SNAP participants will pick up color-coded tokens from at an information tent at the market and use those to make their purchases.
“It helps our population that is struggling financially, they can buy twice as much.” Gieber said. “Sometimes people are hesitant to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables because of the cost. This makes eating healthy more affordable.”
In addition to fruits and vegetables, other fresh foods like meat, cheese, and bread, which is often sold at the farmers market can also be purchased with the tokens, Tompkins said.
“You can earn $1 free for every dollar you spend on fresh produce,” she said. “You get $50 of food for $25.”
Increasing consumption of fresh vegetables and fruits is one community health goal identified by the Quality of Life Coalition over the past several years through community surveys and interviews. As a nutrition educator, Tompkins also focuses on that goal.
Gail Johnson, Abilene farmers market manager, said he wanted to pursue the SNAP and DUFB
programs because it can help bring in people who may of otherwise avoided going because of limited funds.
“It allows them to get top quality locally grown vegetables and other food products with their allotted funds,” he said in a press release from the QOL coalition. “DUFB gives them up to $25 per visit to the farmers market to buy even more locally grown vegetables. For the vendors, it gives them a whole new group of people to offer their products to, and grows a more social bond between the customer and grower so people can learn more about how the food they eat is grown and the benefits of consuming locally grown produce.”
During Saturday’s farmers market the Quality of Life Coalition will provide give-aways on a first-come first-served basis and Tompkins will have a table set up with information about upcoming nutrition classes.
Farmers markets are 7 to 11 a.m. Saturdays at the Lumber House parking lot. On July 5, they will expand to include a Wednesday market from 4 to 6 p.m.
