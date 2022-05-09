The Smoky Valley Railroad was ready to roll on the tracks in time for a pre-Mother’s Day’s event April 7. The Mother’s Day Brunch Train’s registration limit of 100 was maxed out.
“Excited to have everyone here. This is awesome,” said Ross Boelling, general manager for the railroad.
The train left the station at 10 a.m. that Saturday. The participating mothers and family members ate their brunch as the train traveled to Enterprise and back in two train cars. Catered by Amanda’s Bistro and Bakery of Abilene, the brunch consisted of a quiche and appetizers. Nine members of the Kansas Association for Youth at the Abilene High School aided Amanda’s in serving the 100 guests who took part in the event.
Phase one of the railroad track renovation project finished a day before the brunch train, May 6. Phase one involved replacing railroad ties along the track.
The Mother’s Day Brunch Train is one of seven rides the Smoky Valley Railroad will be offering this season, said Steve Smethers, host for the day’s event.
The season continues until the end of October. The next train ride will be the Abilene Antique Festival Dinner Train May 14.
Tickets for future events and more information about the railroad can be found at asvrr.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.