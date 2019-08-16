Flood damage to the railroad tracks for the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad Association have been repaired.
The train made a test run from Abilene to Enterprise and back on Wednesday. Three full trips were made again on Thursday.
The railroad was forced to make short trips following the flooding of the Smoky Hill River that damaged the tracks in early July.
