Iron Horse Trail

Elizabeth Weese, executive director of the Dickinson County Community Foundation, speaks at the Iron Horse Trail groundbreaking in front of the trail.

 Ed Boice

In more than 100 degree weather, underneath the shade of trees along the railroad tracks, Smoky Valley Railroad hosted the ground breaking for their Iron Horse Trail. Around 40 people attended the groundbreaking at the trail’s entrance east of the railroad crossing on S. Campbell Street and south of the Dickinson County Heritage Center. The trail will be intended for pedestrians and bicycles.

The trail will be completed in two phases, said Ross Boelling, Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad board president, The first phase will be to complete the trail from its entrance to Jeep Road. The second phase will start the end of the trail at the depot in Enterprise and build it across the Smoky Hill River. The trail will be a line that will move around equipment and sometimes cross the tracks. Boelling said the first half of the trail will be completed this year and take a few years to be completed.

 

