While the Heritage Center in previous winters held smaller holiday events, 2021 marks the first ever Old Fashioned Christmas. A two day event, at the Heritage Center grounds, filled with music, food, shopping, Jesus (live Nativity scene) and more.
“We are very pleased,” Heritage Center Director Austin Anders said. “On Saturday, we had 658 people come through the museum. We have lots and lots of volunteers that we’re very excited to be able to set this event up and make it really special for everybody.”
With volunteers and local groups coming out to help the Heritage Center make an unforgettable event, Anders found his favorite moments coming not from the event, but the preparation.
“You know, it’s a lot of work to get all these things up,” Anders said. “I’m glad to see that 4-Hers were able to come out and decorate (trees) that was a great idea that was brought about. It’s nice to see all the musicians here being able to play and a lot of people are enjoying that very much. I’m very happy to see that we’re able to help some of our local entities like Hoffman Mill, the Lutheran Church, the Methodist Church and a couple other local bands.”
Heritage Center Volunteer Gail Whitehair assisted with the children’s craft of making clothesline clips into mini snowmen. She got to see all the children and adults surrounding the craft tables in the School House, which led to them needing to get more supplies cause people wanted to make more snowmen.
“It was awesome,” Whitehair said. “It was wonderful and everyone seemed so happy. It was just wonderful to be able to do this for the community and all this come together.”
Heritage Center Curator Andrew Pankratz found himself simply enjoying hearing the center’s carousel play Christmas music.
“I enjoy that carousel actually playing Christmas music, once you hear the same song over and over again, it’s nice to get a little bit different music,” Pankratz.
For those wondering if the success means a future Old Fashioned Christmas, Anders said simply “We will definitely be seeing this again.”
