After driving from Hillsboro where she was attending Tabor College, Audrey Haynes found herself outside of the Abilene Dairy Queen in a snowstorm.
She was waiting on a Kansas State University student she met at a leadership conference for their first date.
It took a year for Tracey Mann and Miss Haynes to find a open day to meet.
It was a cold Saturday night in February and they agreed to meet in Abilene a few years before cell phones.
While she was waiting in the snow, he was bowling at the K-State Student Union.
It was the wrong day.
It all worked out though, Mann told the Abilene Rotary Club last week. They now have four children.
While Mann is the Republican candidate for U.S. Representative of the Big First, his talk to Rotary was a long way from a campaign speech. Kali Barnett won the Democratic nomination. Both are seeking the seat being vacated by Rep. Roger Marshall who is the Republican nominee for Senator from Kansas, a seat being vacated by long-time Senator Pat Roberts.
“It’s campaign season and it’s kind of nice to take a break from that,” Mann said. “It seems I give a lot of campaign talks and it seems they are three to five minutes. This is a different flavor.”
Mann said of the first date, the plan was for the two to meet in Abilene and have dinner at a friend’s home in Gypsum and then attend a concert in Manhattan.
“I remember getting ready that night thinking this is going to be a total disaster,” Mann said. “I don’t know this girl that well.”
The couple returned to Abilene when his grandparents celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary here.
“We had a great time. It is remarkable the history of this community,” Mann said. “Of course Ike but Sprint started here which is now T-Mobile. The things that have come out of this community are really remarkable.”
Hometown
Mann’s hometown is Quinter where his family has farmed and raised cattle for the past 120 years.
His great-great-grandfather immigrated to Kansas on the train. Mann said they lived in a sod house for a while and then they ordered their house out of the Montgomery Ward catalog. It came on the train as a kit they had to put together.
“People think today you can get anything from Amazon. Back in the day, you could have gotten anything from the Montgomery Ward and Sears Roebuck catalogs.”
The house had two stories with a basement.
“This is still on the farm and that is where my folks will sleep tonight,” he said.
He said they stored grain in the house and put pigs in the basement during the winter.
He said his grandfather and his brothers thought it would be a good idea to take a horse into the house and lead it up the stairs to the second floor.
“A horse will go upstairs very, very easily. They don’t go downstairs worth a darn,” Mann said.
The horse was upstairs when their great-grandmother return to the home.
“She was surprised to find a horse upstairs,” he said.
The stairs have creaked in the house since.
He grew up on the farm and worked there from the first grade on and into the financially troubled 1980s.
“I now realize how stressful those times were financially,” he said. “We kind of knew when we were kids but not fully. But we kept the family farm and it is doing well to this day.”
He said he was fortunate to work with his father and grandfather on the farm.
“It was a very impactful moment for me,” he said.
He said when he was in the sixth grade he and his grandfather were driving to the south farm preparing for harvest.
“We passed a neighbor kid driving a wheat truck,” he said.
My grandfather noticed that.
“I’m thinking about putting you in a grain truck this harvest,” he grandfather said.
He said at harvest there is a pecking order with the No. 1 spot driving the combine. The peon is the grain truck driver.
“But Papa, Wesley is 16 and I’m only 10,” Mann told his grandfather.
He leaned over and said, “Yeah but your last name in Mann and his isn’t.”
While he didn’t drive the grain truck that year, he said the comment made a big impact.
“He was saying that because you are part of my family, you can do anything,” he said.
Mann’s point was that words said to young people do matter.
“He never intended it to be, but it definitely shaped me,” he said.
K-State
Mann said his parents met while attending Kansas State University. Mann said his father went to K-State and was a resident of Haymaker Hall. The roommate his father was assigned had a sister who his father married. Mann said his mother also comes from a farm/cattle background.
Mann said in 1995 he moved into Moore Hall and was assigned a roommate.
“My first question to Kevin was, do you have any sisters?” Mann said.
Nope. He only had a brother.
Mann said he is not a career politician. His career has been in commercial real estate.
He was the president of FFA and student council in high school and was the student body president at K-State.
He worked briefly in Washington as Congressman Jerry Moran’s first intern.
“That was a really impactful summer for me. I got to see how Jerry treated people, how he cared for Kansans and that never really left me,” he said.
Mann said the vast majority of this career has been in real estate.
Mann did served as the 50th Lt. Governor with Gov. Jeff Colyer.
Contact Tim Horan editor@abielne-rc.com.
