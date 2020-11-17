A sixth death was related to COVID-19, according to the Dickinson County Health Department’s Monday report.
The number of new cases over the weekend was 39, with three more requiring hospitalization.
The report said that 16 more patients were released from isolation, leaving 199, the highest number to date being treated.
The death was, like all six deaths, among patients that were over the age of 60.
Of the 39 new COVID-19 positive tests among the 59 that were tested, 24 were over the age of 60.
Five more positive tests were school-aged patients under the age of 19.
Statewide, the number of new cases spiked at 7,235. There were 10 new COVID related deaths and 104 hospitalizations.
Statewide, 122,741 tested positive, 4,431 required hospitalization and 1,266 were related to deaths.
