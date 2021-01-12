The Dickinson County Health Department reported six deaths over the weekend related to COVID-19.
In its Monday report, three of the deaths were Dickinson County residents over the age of 80, two between 70 and 79 and one in the 60 to 69 age group. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 26.
The report shows one additional hospitalization.
Since Friday there were 31 new positive cases reported in the county of the 89 that were tested.
There was at least one positive test in each of the nine reporting age groups. There were 13 positive tests from the ages of 50 to 69.
Statewide there were 107 COVID-19 related deaths, according the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
There were 5,180 new positive COVID-19 test results since Friday. There were 94 new hospitalizations reported.
