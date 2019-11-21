CHAPMAN — The Chapman Police Department and Dickinson County Sheriff's Office are still responding to a situation in Chapman.
Chapman Elementary School was cancelled Thursday because of a "police situation," the school district posted on its Facebook page.
As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, there is still an active situation in that area.
WIBW is reporting that it is a mental health/domestic welfare issue.
Officials have barricaded the area.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that there is no threat to the public.
