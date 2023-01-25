Sister City Committee back to organizing trips to Omitama

The Sister City Advisory Committee is back to organizing trips to Omitama. Pictured is the committee with with their Japanese guides in front of the Kaminarimon (gate) during their 2014 trip.

 Courtesy Photo

Abilene's sister city trip to Omitama, Japan, is being planned for the first time since 2018. Abilene students from eighth grade to 12th grade can apply to travel with members of the Sister City Advisory Committee to visit Omitama. The last scheduled visit for the trip was canceled in 2020 due to COVID. The trip will be from July 14 to July 24.

"My wife and I went in 2015, and we enjoyed it a lot, but we had to come back early," said Sister City Advisory Committee President Bill Marshall.

 

