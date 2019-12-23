The Abilene-Omitama Sister City Board is now seeking applications for the 2020 Abilene delegation to Omitama, Japan. These exchanges have taken place since 1984.
The delegation will depart July 15 and return July 28. Students currently in grades eight through 12 are eligible to apply. We also have space for a limited number of adults, who serve as chaperones. A delegation of 16 students and five adults is anticiipated.
Delegates are responsible for their airfare ($1,680), travel-medical insurance (approximately $100), cost of a passport ($165 first time/$110 for renewal) if you do not already have one, and a variable amount for host family gifts, souvenirs and incidentals.
Housing during the visit is with host families. Transportation is provided by host families or the city of Omitama.
Applications and answers to questions can be obtained by emailing Jerry Rankin at jdrankin406@yahoo.com or by calling/texting him at 280-9678. Deadline for completed applications is Jan. 6 with interviews to follow.
