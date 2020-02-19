The Abilene delegation trip to its sister city Omitama, Japan, this summer has been cancelled.
The threat of coronavirus and the increased travel that will be caused by the Olympics being hosted by Tokyo were the reasons the Sister City Committee voted not to send a delegation originally scheduled for July, Abilene Finance Director Marcus Rothchild reported to the Abilene City Commission at its study session Monday.
“They were pretty disappointed,” Rothchild said. “It was a little too big a risk to take.”
In 1984 officials in Abilene and Minori, Japan, agreed to a Sister City relationship. The name of the city is now Omitama.
A delegation of students and adults was expected to depart on July 15 and return July 28.
The World Health Organization reported last week there were 46,550 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases.
The 2020 Summer Olympics will be held beginning on July 24 and ending on Aug. 9.
Water model
The commissioners reviewed a report on establishing a water model and should be voting on the $47,500 proposal at its Monday regular meeting.
Mark Bachamp presented the proposal from Olsson Associates, a construction engineering company he works for, at the study session.
Olsson will gather information pertaining to the city’s water system in order to develop a thorough understanding of the water system’s capabilities, limitations and areas where improvements are needed.
City Manager Jane Foltz said the model will eliminate surprises.
It was mentioned that the opening of the 24/7 Travel Store was delayed because there was not enough water pressure. Eventually the city commission voted to pay $16,921.83 for a bladder tank to increase pressure.
“We calibrate a model based on how much water that is coming out in different parts of town,” Bachamp said. “From that we can develop where you have pressure problems, where you have lack of volume. We can also look at your tower usage. KDHE (Kansas Department of Health and Environment) requires you have so much storage volume for fire based on your population and future population.”
He said that model would include the industrial park in northwest Abilene.
“Do you have adequate water? Do you have actual fire flows in those areas?” he said.
Future plans
He said a community improvement plan can then be developed to determine future needs.
“What are immediate needs? What’s two to five years, 10 to 15, 20 year ultimate needs for your water system?” he said.
“When a developer comes to town or if you get anything from the department of commerce, the check off sheets are ‘What is your static? What is your residual? How much water can you supply?’ This will enable you to answer those questions,” Bachamp said. “There are a lot of things that are going to come out of this as a planning tool for this city to use to determine what your existing issues are, determining what your future plans are and build you a CIP where your improvements need be.”
He said currently there is low pressure and low volume in the industrial park area.
“What we want to do, where those areas are and determine how to fix it,” he said. “Any company that is coming into town is going to look at, do you have 70 pounds residual? And if they don’t have it, they know they are going to have to pressurize their fire protection system, their sprinkler system.”
He said most areas of Abilene don’t have the needed 70 pounds residual.
“You open a fire hydrant, you may have 80 pounds, but when you open it up, it may drop down to 20 in some cases,” he said.
“We have not had this information before?” asked Commissioner Trevor Witt.
“No. It’s been very frustrating when new companies come to town. They asked us. I can’t answer it,” Foltz said.
Library hours
Mayor Chris Ostermann reported that at a recent Abilene Public Library board meeting, the issue of hours was brought up.
Ostermann said that the library is usually closed when there is no Abilene public school classes.
“Now that the school is closed, the library is closed and people are complaining because they feel that if the city offices are open, why is the library closed? And who to contact,” she said.
There were no classes on President’s Day but the city offices were open. The library closed for staff development.
Ostermann said the library is supposed to follow the city guidelines on closing and not the schools.
“They are going to look into it,” she said. “Personally, I think they should follow the city.”
Other
Foltz said an Abilene Municipal Airport Plan will be unveiled soon.
The Abilene airport also received an aerial application seasonal user agreement from A+ Aviation Services to use the airport.
The city also received a request from Cedar House for $3,000 from the Alcohol Tax Fund.
The city of Abilene receives a tax on the sale of liquor at stores, drinking establishments and caterers which the commission is responsible for dispersing.
The city commission is directed to control the funds which are to be used for services and programs for the purpose of alcoholism and drug abuse education, alcohol and drug detoxification, intervention in alcohol and drug abuse or treatment or those in danger of becoming alcoholics and drug users.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com
