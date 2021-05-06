Without a doubt, enduring a pandemic this past year has presented numerous challenges to both individuals and communities. Individuals, clubs, schools, civic organizations and businesses have all had to adjust to this new reality.
This has been equally true for the Abilene Omitama Sister City relationship.
This relationship, established in 1984, has been and continues to be an active and important part of the Abilene community.
For over 35 years the two cities have engaged in student and cultural exchanges. This has allowed well over 400 middle school and high school students to experience life in Omitama, Japan or Abilene.
Until two years ago it also provided the opportunity for a number of Abilene and Dickinson County newly-graduated college students to experience living in Japan for a year or more while serving as an assistant language teacher.
In addition, the Abilene Sister City Board hosts Japan Club for grades four and five at Eisenhower Elementary School.
Through Japan club activities, students are introduced to Omitama and various elements of Japanese culture, but with the pandemic these activities have not been possible.
With COVID-19 and travel restrictions in both Japan and the U.S. the student exchanges for 2020 and 2021 have been cancelled and the future for an exchange in 2022 is in question.
COVID-19 restrictions have also paused Japan Club as part of the After School Program with USD 435. However, there is a plan in place to start this partnership back up at the start of the 2021-22 school year.
The situation has left the Sister City Board with the challenge of how to continue and strengthen its relationship with Omitama, our sister city, without actually being able to visit each other.
Those who have established friendships either through traveling to Omitama or hosting visitors from our Sister City have been encouraged to continue or renew those relationships via Facebook or email.
Through the Sister City’s Facebook page, Abilene-Omitama Sister City, news about Omitama and information about Japanese culture in general is shared.
Heather Unruh, Friends of Sister City member, has hosted several Zoom visits with various friends in Omitama, Abilene board members and other residents wanting to reconnect and strengthen the wonderful relationship.
These Zoom visits provide an opportunity for casual conversation as well as strengthening of ties with friends made over the years. Additional Zoom visits are planned. If you would like to be included, please drop your request to Heather Unruh, Friends of Sister City representative at hunruh@eaglecom.net
Contact editor@abilene-rc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.