It’s not helping the gunshot victims, cutting victims out of car crashes or even the major fires that Abilene Fire Chief Bob Sims is most proud of in his 40 years as a firefighter, almost 20 as chief.
“The best thing that I have ever accomplished is I sent everybody home at night,” he said.
That is quite an accomplishment for any fire department. Friday was Sims’ last day on the job as a fire chief.
“We lose firefighters every day,” he said. “I think that is the best accomplishment any fire chief can ever say.”
He said the fires and accidents that firefighters see daily often lead to post-traumatic stress disorder.
“The fatality car wrecks, we go on gunshot accidents, we go on suicides, all that,” he said. “I still remember the first time I saw an accident victim. It’s unreal. You don’t ever forget them once you drive by that scene: I remember that four people died in that car wreck. It jogs your memory. It is always there.”
Sims was involved in three major blazes: the Seelye Mansion fire in 1981, the Kirby House fire in 2013 and the Great Plains Theatre fire in 2014.
“The Tiegens Center (Great Plains Theatre) fire was terrible. We were just lucky that nobody got hurt on that fire,” he said.
Firefighters were inside the basement while the roof was fully engulfed.
Sims joined the Abilene Fire Department on April 28, 1980.
He admits he took the position because it paid more than his job at Ray’s Apco located at the intersection of First and Cedar Streets.
Firefighter Gary Cox recruited Sims.
“I said, ‘Well, what does it pay?’ He said $188 a week. Well, that is more money that I am making now,” Sims said. “Where do I sign up?”
Training day
On his first day on the job, Bob Davis took Sims out for training. His main duty at that time was to drive the truck.
“All the fun things that a firefighter does,” Sims recalls on his training.
It didn’t take long before the 20-year-old was fighting his first major blaze.
Sims and Jim Fredericks were on duty the day of the Seelye Mansion fire in 1981.
“It was cold that day,” Sims said. “It was so cold the hooks on our bunker gear froze up. It was freezing up our jackets.”
The first fire hydrant they tried to connect to was frozen. They connected to a hydrant north of that to begin putting out the blaze.
The fire started in a kitchen elevator shaft and was probably caused when Helen Seelye finished making her famous cinnamon rolls in the wood burning oven and failed to take the embers outside in the snow.
The rest of the Abilene fire department was called in to fight the fire along with the Grant Township’s crew.
The Kirby House fire on Feb. 20, 2013, at 205 N.E. Third Street had been burning for awhile before firefighters arrived.
It had closed early because of an expected winter blizzard.
“The floor had burned out,” Sims said. “When you walked inside, the floor was gone so it had been burning for quite awhile.”
That fire burned through the night with firefighters from Grant Township, Chapman and Fort Riley responding.
“It was cold that day, too,” Sims said.
Changes
Sims said the fire department has one fewer position since he started in 1980. Back then, there were nine fulltime firefighters. There are now eight.
However, the equipment has improved.
“Our equipment is 100 percent better,” he said. “We’ve replaced almost every piece of equipment in here since I started.”
In 2001 Jim Davis was Abilene’s public safety director. At that time, the city of Abilene decided to split up the police department and the fire department with chiefs for each department.
Sims said he plans to turn his attention to working for FedX which he was already doing part-time.
Tim Horan
