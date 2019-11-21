The resignation of Abilene High School head football coach Steve Simpson was approved Wednesday morning during a special Abilene Board of Education meeting.
Also approved was the retirement of long-time elementary instructor Tanya Sims, fifth grade teacher.
Three employments were approved: Laurie Lamb and Charles Shrader as substitute teachers and Madisen Johnson as a substitute paraprofessional.
Several certified and classified positions currently are open in the district, including AHS chemistry/physical science teacher, AHS head football coach, AHS boys assistant tennis coach, AHS assistant track coach, Kennedy breakfast supervisor, McKinley lunch supervisor, van driver, bus driver and substitutes for the ABC After School Program.
Positions are also open for substitutes to serve as bus drivers, food service, custodians and teachers.
Information is available on the district’s website at abileneschools.org
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
