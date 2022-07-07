Beginning Monday, July 11, the Kansas Department of Transportation will begin a project to replace and install signs at various locations along U.S. 56, K-149, U.S. 77, K-4, K-218 and K-177 in Morris, Dickinson and Chase counties.
Motorists should expect little to no impact on traffic flow.
Komo Construction LLC. of Elko New Market, Minnesota is the prime contractor and have scheduled this project to be completed by November, at a cost of $477, 255.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.
