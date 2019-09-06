BELOIT — A new program that is designed to assist businesses with improving or replacing signs on commercial buildings is now available in Dickinson County.
The pilot project of the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation Business Signage Program is designed to provide an affordable funding/financing option for signage on commercial buildings to improve the functionality, structural integrity and aesthetics of signs in commercial areas. The program offers a maximum loan of $2,000 at 0% interest.
North Central Regional Planning Commission (NCRPC) of Beloit, Kansas, is partnering with Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation (DKEDC) to provide the program. The NCRPC Business Finance Program is providing funding for the program.
“We are pleased to partner with Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation to offer this pilot program,” NCRPC Business Finance Director Debra Peters said.
According to Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Chuck Scott, business signage is an important part of a business’s marketing strategy.
“Signage is often one of the first impressions people have of a business,” Scott said. “By assisting businesses with this key part of their marketing strategy, the hope is businesses will be more visible and will be able to expand their customer base and grow. We look forward to talking with our businesses about how this new program might assist their business.”
The new “Abilene Forward” initiative helped inspire the program’s start. Abilene Forward is a grassroots effort intended to bring Abilene downtown business and commercial property owners together for ongoing needs such as signage, historical district promotion and beautification.
Applications for the business signage program will be accepted beginning October 1, 2019 on a first come, first served basis with no deadlines, based on the availability of funds.
The program will be evaluated in October 2020 to review demand and impact to determine if it will be renewed. For more information about the pilot program or to apply, contact the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation at (785) 200-3518.
