The city of Abilene has acquired a collection of signs.
“We’ll give them back,” said the city’s inspector Travis Steerman. “We have no problem with that.
“It is confusing,” he said of the sign rules. “The signs are not allowed unless they are actually doing work on the premises.”
Simply having the home under contract does not allow an off premises sign in a residential district.
Since the May 4 storm that created winds up to 90 miles per hour and hail from pea to tennis ball size, roof solicitors and contractors have flooded the city, seeking jobs.
Abilene City Manager Jane Foltz brought up both the licensing and the sign regulations at the Abilene City Commission meeting on Monday.
“We have a number of solicitors and contractors both local and regional,” Foltz said.
Both require a license.
“Our job is to protect our citizens. We are doing that by having them (roofers) come to the city building to get licensed.”
Tuesday morning there were nine contractors registered with the city and 18 solicitors licensed for roofing.
“That is what is active right now in the city of Abilene,” Foltz said. “If you are a contractor that is soliciting business by knocking on doors, there are steps to get a solicitor’s license,” she said. “If you are a roofing contractor, there is also a license for that.”
Foltz said both have to go through a background check and be fingerprinted.
Homeowners can check with the city of Abilene or can simply ask the solicitor or contractor to view the license from the city.
Signs
Homeowners are often allowing the signs because they don’t want anyone else coming and knocking on the door and soliciting business.
A homeowner might want to place a sign in the yard to show that there is already a contractor aboard.
“That is against city code,” Foltz said.
Once work starts, contractors have to have permission from the homeowner to display signage.
Foltz said homeowners that already have a contractor should put “no soliciting” on their door.
“We can then act on someone soliciting at your door when you have it posted ‘no soliciting,’” Foltz said.
Steerman said that city sign code does not apply to commercial districts.
“You’ll start to see them pop up along Buckeye,” Steerman said.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
