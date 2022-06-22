Old Abilene Town had scheduled Showdown at Old Abilene Town, a Mixed Martial Arts event, for this weekend. Due to scheduling conflicts, however, the event had to be rescheduled for Sept. 2 for 7 p.m.
Michael Hook, event coordinator for Old Abilene, said the event had to be rescheduled due to scheduling conflicts with sanctioned referees.
“(The State Commission) has three fights happening this weekend, and they had nobody else to officiate them, which means we wouldn’t have anybody to officiate it,” Hook said.
The showdown will be used to kick off Chisholm Trail Days. The fights lined up for the showdown will remain the same, Hook said.
This will be the second time Old Abilene has hosted this event. For more on the event, go to Old Abilene Town’s Facebook.
