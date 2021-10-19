With one item on the Commissioner’s study session agenda, Mayor Brandon Rein opened the floor for public comments on Monday, Oct. 18.
Mark Guifoyle stepped up to the podium with Fred Barrett and Bruce Robson to discuss the creation of a no parking zone at 200 block of Southwest 2nd street, where Barrett operates the Kansas Gas facility located in the area and Robson lives across the street. The discussion about a no parking zone came after another resident started causing issues.
“This neighbor is parking in the way of the trucks that are trying to come in and out of Kansas Gas there and they’re also blocking off Mr. Robson’s driveway,” Guifoyle said.
The group wants a no parking area on the west side for half a block of the street near Robson’s residence, “that way the trucks that are coming in, the Semis, delivers, anything like that, wouldn’t be blocked off.”
Guilfoyle added that the police have been called on a regular basis due to this resident’s blocking of the street.
“There ain’t a heck of a lot they can do unless you authorize a no parking sign for that side of the street,” Guilfoyle said. “Then they will have some ability to issue tickets and maybe get this guy’s attention. They aren’t taking any parking away if you do this”
Guilfoyle stated that the resident has enough personal parking for all his vehicle needs due to off street parking.
“Everybody down there is complaining about this guy parking and taking up all their spaces in front of their house, driving face, doing all these different things especially with small kids in the area,” Guilfoyle said.
After some clarifying questions from the commissioner’s, Vice Mayor Dee Marshall asked for a proposed ordinance to be ready for the next study session. City Manager Ron Marsh stated he can have items ready for next Monday’s commissioner’s regular meeting.
With an understanding about the plans moving forward with the public comment, Rein moved the meeting on to the one study session item, Well #23.
The commissioners need to approve the proposed cost from Sargent Drilling who will deal with the drilling aspects of Well #23’s creation. The costs Sargent Drilling gave included well for $67,318, pump for $25,444, pitless for $32,102, concrete manhole for $18,730, vault piping for $19,084, VFD for $18,742 and electrical for $14,587.
The whole project is estimated to cost $196,007 according to Sargent Drilling. The city plans to utilize funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and Water System Debt Service Improvements bond to assist with payment.
Mayor Rein wanted to clarify how much the city still has in the bond to utilize for future projects, which Finance Director Marcus Rothchild stated he will be seeing the answer soon after some on-going projects are completed. Public Works Director Lon Schrader came up to the podium to explain what anticipated costs may come up with projects start to finish and past project bills being paid.
With no further questions from city staff, Mayor Rein adjourned the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.