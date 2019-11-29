The Abilene Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Shop Small Saturday Bag Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30.
The first 50 visitors to the Visitors Center at 201 N.W. Second Street will receive a Shop Small tote bag and a list of chamber member specials around town.
Sign the Shop Small Pledge, and be registered to win the giant Shop Small tote bag pictured. (Abilene Annie has decided it’s a bit too big for her).
Area businesses can contact the chamber office at 263-1770 or via email at chamber@abileneks.net and let us know about your Small Business Saturday sales.
A Shop Small swag is available at the office. Swing by and pick some up for your business.
