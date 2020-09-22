Friday’s shooting victim was identified as Michael Kohman, 40, of rural Solomon.
According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Kohman was taken by a personal vehicle to Abilene Memorial Hospital at approximately 9:24 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his lower leg. He was then transported to Salina Regional Hospital by ambulance.
It was determined that the shooting took place in a residence on 1700 Avenue south of Solomon.
According to Sheriff Gareth Hoffman, the office is investigating several individuals that are believed to have information regarding the shooting.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers of Dickinson County at 1-888-535-8477).
